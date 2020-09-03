Protesters demand justice for Lily, want stricter animal cruelty laws in Nevada

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Voters for Animals is taking a stand against animal cruelty. The group held a protest in North Las Vegas to demand justice for a dog who died in our southern Nevada heat just over a week ago.

The group is sending a passionate plea — they say they want justice for Lily and they’re standing up for all animals that can’t speak for themselves.

The group says Lily, who was reportedly chained in a backyard in North Las Vegas, died on August 22nd when temperatures reached 112 to 115 degrees.

They claim North Las Vegas authorities did not respond in time and failed to hold the dog’s owners accountable.

They protested Wednesday night ahead of the North Las Vegas city council meeting, where they also planned to speak during public comment.

They say this is for lily, but it’s also for any other animal suffering.

“We need to be a voice, for these animals that can’t speak,” said Gina Greisen — President of Nevada Voters for Animals. “There are so many more. This is one. She is the poster child for a lack of shelter and for neglect.“

The City of North Las Vegas and North Las Vegas Police say this case is currently under investigation.

The group is demanding felony animal cruelty charges in this case. They also want to see stricter animal cruelty laws across our state.