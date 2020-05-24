Protesters crash ribbon cutting ceremony, locals divided on Floyd Lamb Park project

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Saturday was a busy day at Floyd Lamb Park in the northwest valley. During the ribbon cutting for the new BMX pump track, protesters gathered to have their voices heard on a different project at the park.

Protesters confronted Mayor Pro Tem Michele Fiore about the construction of the Hay Barn Event Center.

With signs in hand, protesters marched through Floyd Lamb Park, saying the event center violates a transfer agreement and does not fall under the definition of “passive recreation.”

“A 500 person event center is not going to be passive,” said protester Karen Livingston. “The neighbors here think it will ruin their rural atmosphere.”

But, not everyone agrees. During the march a group of supporters rode up on horseback.

“They’re just trying to upgrade the barn to where it looks nicer, and if they can generate some income every once in awhile I don’t see why that’s such a bad thing,” said Dell Millward, who supports the construction.

NOW: People are starting to gather at Floyd Lamb Park to protest the “Floyd Lamb Park Hay Barn Event Center”.



This project is led by Las Vegas Mayor Pro Tem and Ward 6 Rep Michele Fiore. She will be here shortly to cut the ribbon for the new bike trails and pump track. @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/Sk3UtqaNjo — Kate Houston (@katehouston_tv) May 23, 2020

Mayor Pro Tem Michele Fiore addressed the protesters during the ribbon cutting, inviting them to her office to talk about the project.

“Our office — the Ward 6 office — has been talking with our neighbors for over a month sending them renderings,” Fiore said. “No one’s ever stepped up in the three years we’ve been working on it, and now all of a sudden it’s turned this way.”

Protestors are now preparing to send a letter to the state attorney general’s office to determine whether or not the event center falls under passive recreation.