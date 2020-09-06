Protesters call for justice, police accountability during march through downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A few dozen protesters took to the streets of downtown Las Vegas Saturday night to demand change and concrete action.

The group of demonstrators was small but passionate. About 50 people marched through downtown Las Vegas demanding justice for Breonna Taylor and also for local victims of what they call “police terrorism.”

What they want to see is accountability.

A few dozen protesters filled Fremont Street Saturday night — demanding justice for Breonna Taylor. She was shot and killed by police in March, while in her Louisville, Kentucky apartment.

The small, but spirited, group told 8 News Now police across the nation need to be held accountable for their actions.

“The death has to stop,” said North Las Vegas resident Jonathan MacArthur. “There has to be consequences when officers abuse their authority frequently in times where you’re not able to witness them with a cell phone.”

These demonstrators are also fighting for locals who are victims of what they call “police terrorism.”

Chants and signs put those names on full display Saturday night. Organizers say now is not the time to let up on their push for progress.

“Believe it or not, actions like this do work,” said Minister Stretch Sanders. “Disrupting the flow of things, whether you take to the streets or not. Just taking physically to the pavement, it sends a message, applies pressure to the city.”

There’s a lot of energy on Fremont St. in #LasVegas for this #BlackLivesMatter and racial justice march. Tourists have joined in the chants — and street musicians are adding some rhythm. @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/VT8ss8wTbi — Orko Manna (@orko_manna) September 6, 2020

They understand not all police officers are bad apples, but they say when it comes to black and brown people, excessive force is too often the tool that’s used.

“It is not appropriate to use a hammer in a situation where you should be using a scalpel,” MacArthur said.

Saturday night’s march is actually part of series called “Struggle Saturdays.” they are planned, monthly gatherings where people will take to the streets or host organizing workshops.

The main goal is to demand justice for those who have not received it.