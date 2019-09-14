Protesters call for “Justice for Byron Williams” at Metro headquarters

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Protesters gathered at Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s headquarters Saturday afternoon, calling for “Justice for Byron Williams”.

Organizers of the protest asked attendees to “bring a bike in honor”, symbolizing the traffic stop involving Williams and a bicycle. Around 15 to 20 people attended, including Williams’ stepson.

Fifty-year-old Williams died while in police custody on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 5. During a press conference, Metro said officers tried to pull him over near M.L.K. Blvd. and Bonanza Rd. because he didn’t have a safety light on his bicycle. Williams then ran from police.

Body camera footage showed Williams repeatedly saying “I can’t breathe” during an altercation with officers. He passed out, and body cams shut off around that time. He later died at the hospital.

Williams’ death is being questioned by his family, and Metro’s Force Investigation Team continues to investigate the conduct of the officers involved.

The cause of Williams’ death has yet to be released.