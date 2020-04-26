Protesters call for end of Nevada shutdown, recall of Governor Sisolak

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hundreds gathered in Downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, calling for an end to the Nevada shutdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The rally was held in front of the Grant Sawyer State Office Building.

The protesters are not only calling for an end to the shutdown of non-essential businesses in Nevada, they also want to recall Governor Steve Sisolak. There were tents set up where protesters could sign a petition, to remove Governor Sisolak from office.

They say they are upset with the way the governor has been handling the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly regarding the closure of non-essential businesses across the state. Speakers addressed the crowd, saying they want our economy to get back to normal.

This comes just days after Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman said she wanted an end to the restrictions in a controversial interview on CNN.

Some of the signs at Saturday’s rally supported Mayor Goodman, saying the closures are “killing us.”

Governor Sisolak says he’s relying on advice from medical experts to decide when the state can reopen.

According to social media and signage at the rally, the event was organized by a group called “Fight for Nevada.” They also held similar rallies across the state.