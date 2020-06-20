Protesters bike The Strip in support of Black Lives Matter

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than 50 people rode their bikes down The Strip hoping to bring awareness to the injustices against the Black community.

Councilman Cedric Crear joined them, saying positive changes will come from protests like this.

“Our community is hurting, and we want those to know about it,” said Councilman Crear. “I’m a native, Vegas born. A lot of these people are Vegas born as well, and they’re going to let the community know you can express your concerns and it doesn’t have to be violent.”

CJ Watson — former NBA player and founder of local non-profit “The Quiet Storm Foundation” — helped organize the event to bring the community together and set an example for local kids.

“We just want to give kids the opportunity to believe in themselves and be successful out of Las Vegas,” Watson said. “I come from the inner city here in Vegas, so I know the struggles are and not having the resources to be successful. So, I just want to give them hope and help them achieve their goals.”

And they’re off! This peaceful protest bike ride will go down to Mandalay Bay and back.



Tonight on @8NewsNow hear from @Quietstorm_32 about the local non-profit Quiet Storm Foundation and how it’s helping kids in the community. #8NN pic.twitter.com/4ew7J9Myj7 — Kate Houston (@katehouston_tv) June 20, 2020

The group rode for miles, making their voices heard along the way.

One protester told 8 News Now it was empowering.

“As African-Americans we go through so much when it comes to police brutality,” said Joseph Camel. “So, I think by doing this, our lives matter as well, I think it’s time for all of us to stand up for what we believe in.”