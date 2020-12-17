Protest seeks more help for immigrant workers, including moratorium on utility shutoffs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some residents facing eviction say the new moratorium announced this week is not enough.

A local organization helping immigration workers held a rally today.

Some people who were already evicted or are facing eviction are asking for the governor’s help.

People protested outside the Grant Sawyer Building, making sure they were spaced apart during the rally.

Arriba, the Las Vegas Workers Center, organized the rally to send a message.

They say the governor’s moratorium implemented this week does not do enough.

They say they want a number of things changed, including a closure of eviction courts and a moratorium on utility shutoffs during the holidays.

Many of the people here were immmigrant workers, and organizers say not enough is being done to protect them.

“When this pandemic started, I lost my job. And after that, I lost my apartment,” said Dulce Ayala, who recently received an eviction notice. “I’m asking him to help families like me because I’m a single mom of three kids, and they are suffering a lot. So I’m asking him to help us.,

We spoke to many people who were evicted and many who are worried about electricity being cut. People say immigrant workers need more protection financially and from the virus.

The organizer from Arriba we spoke with is worried if something more isn’t done soon, more people could end up homeless.