LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A protest was held outside The Animal Foundation Friday as many in the community continued to speak out against a recent rise in euthanasia rates.

“Stop lying to the community,” protest organizer John Waudby said, speaking to The Animal Foundation.

He was one of many who had strong words to share Friday, as the group gathered to push for change they said they would like to see.

“This organization has to stop killing our animals,” Waudby said.

As 8 News Now has previously reported, according to The Animal Foundation’s website, the number of dogs put down from 2021 to 2022 showed that 2,261 dogs were euthanatized in 2022 which was a 91.12% increase from the 1,183 dogs put down in 2021.

In that same period, an 8.84% increase in intakes was reported.

Cats followed a similar trend, with 1,432 euthanized in 2022 compared to 888 in 2021. That’s a 61.26% spike in cats put down with a 13.99% intake increase.

So far in 2023, 157 dogs have been put down, compared to 107 at the same time in 2022. This is a 46% increase.

The number of cats euthanized so far in 2023 has stayed steady at 57, the same number as in 2022.

“We need to make sure we are taking care of our animals in this city,” Las Vegas City Councilwoman Victoria Seaman told 8 News Now.

Councilwoman Seaman also attended the protest Friday and said she hopes to see more action from local leaders and the community.

“Right now, our shelters are at capacity,” she said. “And we have many animals running freely in the streets.”

When 8 News Now reached out to The Animal Foundation about euthanasia rates this week, they sent the following statement:

“The Animal Foundation took in almost 25,000 animals in 2022. As an organizational policy, only animals not considered to be healthy and/or treatable are candidates for humane euthanasia. The definitions of healthy and treatable that we utilize are articulated in the Asilomar Accords. Euthanasia rates vary depending on the population of animals we serve in a given month or year.”

However, Waudby said he still wants more answers.

“I wouldn’t bring a dog here,” he told 8 News Now of The Animal Foundation.

He said he will always keep advocating for animals who need help.

“As a pet parent,” he concluded. “That breaks my heart.”

8 News Now spoke with several people who said they attempted to surrender dogs or turn in strays at The Animal Foundation Friday, but claim they were turned away.

8 News Now also reached out to The Animal Foundation for clarification and was told anyone turning in a stray or surrendering needs to make an appointment ahead of time.

For a look at The Animal Foundation numbers, click here.