LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A protest against violence in Clark County School District (CCSD) schools will take place Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. at the CCSD Main Office at 5100 W Sahara Ave.

The protest is being held by CCSD teachers following several violent incidents on campuses in the district, including last week’s attack of an Eldorado High School teacher by a student who battered, sexually assaulted, and attempted to kill her.

“Join us as we protest the rising violence in CCSD schools and show solidarity for our colleague at Eldorado HS. The time to talk about this has past. Time for action! Wear purple for peace. Bring signs (appropriate for children), water, walking shows and loud voices!” a Facebook post from organizers read.

Organizers were active on the protest’s Facebook event page after a meeting was held by CCSD leaders on Tuesday about new safety measures that will be introduced to help protect teachers and staff members, including upgraded cameras and new panic button technology.

“Yes, we’re still doing the protest as the measures listed by CCSD today are inadequate,” a recent post partially read.