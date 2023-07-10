LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Jennifer Turchin is a triathlete preparing for her next big race at the end of July and she knows training in the hot sun means thinking ahead.

“A general one session could be anywhere from an hour to four hours for some of the things I do,” Turchin explained.

When outdoors, she wears light-colored clothing which will reflect the heat and already has on her hat and sunscreen to protect her skin.

“I have seen where people get really warm, overheated. You need to stop what you’re doing and get in the shade and cool down,” Turchin added.

Not only is she trying to keep cool by running in the shade but is hydrated before and after her run.

“You want to make sure you’re not just drinking water, you need to have something with electrolytes,” Turchin said.

Dr. Ephraim Makuve is the CEO of Hutano and a physical therapist. He said these are all good safety tips as heat exhaustion can happen quickly in just a few minutes.

“If you’re starting to get confused, if your heart rate is starting to go up really high and you’re sweating profusely, those are usually signs that something is going wrong,” said Makuve, PT, DPT, MBA, PA.

You can help prevent heat exhaustion by working out in the early morning hours before the sun hits its peak or waiting until the sun goes down.

“Another thing I usually tell my clients as well is making sure you have an exercise buddy, that somebody is on the lookout for you. Or let somebody know where you’re going to be. Before you go out and do an hour’s worth of training in the heat, maybe start small with a five-minute training and then go 10 minutes. Acclimatize your body to heat before going all out at once,” Dr. Makuve explained. “The last thing I would say is listen to your body, if your body is wanting to stop then stop.”

If someone is developing heat exhaustion, move them out of the sun right away and into a cool shaded area. Remove any extra layers of clothing and drink water or a sports drink to recover any lost fluids. If the person does not feel better within an hour, seek medical help.