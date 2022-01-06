Protecting yourself in parking garages after recent robberies, deadly shootings

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Recent robberies and two deadly shootings in local parking garages have raised concerns about staying safe while walking to and from your vehicle in parking garages and even parking lots.

Safety experts say situational awareness is critical and people should always be paying attention to their surroundings while walking to and from their cars. That means keeping your head up, not looking at your phone, not wearing ear pods, or looking for your keys.

“It’s the perfect spot for people who have alternative motives to come and attack you. Most people are unaware, they are focused on where they want to go. They are completely unaware and don’t understand that I’m in a dangerous environment,” said Donavin Britt, Las Vegas Krav Maga Combat Academy.

If a person is demanding your purse or wallet, try to stay calm and identify the nearest exit. Then comply but put some space between yourself and them by throwing the wallet or purse away from you so you can escape. In most cases, the person will go after the wallet/purse.