Protecting your vehicle from catalytic converter theft

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Catalytic Converters are a hot item on thieves’ lists.

For those who are worried that they may get hit for a second time, there are parts available for protection, but how well do they really work, and is it worth the money?

Manager Dan Demello at ‘Best Muffler Shop’ off Fremont street says the number of clients he sees daily for ‘CAT’ thefts is soaring and says while there are parts to protect your catalytic converter, it’s not one size fits all.



We’ve covered several stories on #CatalyticConverter theft… and now we are looking into the parts that are meant to protect them. Do they work and are they worth the 💵💰? Story at 11pm #8NN #locks #cages #plates pic.twitter.com/SbJanEwRjz — MADISON KIMBRO (@MADKIMBRO) October 13, 2021

“A lot of the times, custom is the best way to go,” said Demello. “If it really is an issue where the vehicle is targeted, then I would look at it and see what would work or if it even is worth their time,” he added.



“Often, locks and cages are super simple to pick or cut through.”

Demello says the best protection he has seen are called, “plates.”

“It’s pretty much a cover for the whole underside of where they are trying to steal something. It takes too long to get through it and can be too much of a hassle, so these thieves are likely to go to the next car if a plate is installed,” Demello tells 8 News Now.

As for the amount of money it takes to buy these protective parts, it can set you back a couple of hundred dollars at least, but it’s vital you find a part that works with your vehicle.