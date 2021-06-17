Protecting your plants during extreme heat: Tips go keep them healthy

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We’re all adjusting to the higher temperatures. So are our plants and veggies.

Here are some ways to protect your garden in the heat.

Water your plants in the morning and try to be consistent every day.

Plants you might not think need much water might need more in triple digit temperatures.

If you have a landscaped yard, keep an eye on larger plants and trees.

“I would be paying attention to the bigger, more structured plants like trees and shrubs that would be much harder for me to replace and provide shade for the other plants as well,” said Trey Barton, manager at Green Things.

It’s best to stick to a daily watering schedule with your plants. Only add more water if you can tell the soil is dry.