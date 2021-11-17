Protecting holiday packages from porch thieves

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Online sales are breaking records this year and a new study predicts package thefts will rise this holiday season.

In 2020, a record 20 billion packages were shipped in the U.S. Along with the increase in delivered packages, there was also an increase in thefts.

CCTV Camera World combed through 2020 crime data from the FBI and did a study. It found that 43% of those surveyed reported having a package stolen.

There are several ways to protect delivered packages from thieves including the following: