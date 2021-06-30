Prostitution charges: Amari Nicholson’s mother arrested, held on $5,000 bail

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The mother of Amari Nicholson, the 2-year-old boy killed and buried near a Las Vegas apartment in May, was arrested Wednesday on prostitution charges.

Tayler Nicholson, 21, faces three counts of soliciting/engaging in prostitution, according to jail records obtained by 8NewsNow. She is also charged with one count of possession of a dangerous weapon.

She is being held at the Clark County Detention Center on $5,000 bail, and she is scheduled to make her initial court appearance Wednesday.

Nicholson’s boyfriend, Terrell Rhodes, is charged in Amari Nicholson’s death. According to prosecutors, Rhodes admitted killing the boy after Rhodes became angry when the boy urinited on himself.

Tayler Nicholson was out of town when the boy was killed, and Rhodes reportedly told her the boy was picked up by another family member.

Amari Nicholson

When the boy couldn’t be found, she was at the front of the community effort to find him.

Amari’s biological father posted a Facebook message Wednesday morning that said, “Free Tayler.”