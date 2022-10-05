This May 4, 2021, photo shows a sign outside the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice building in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two of the five former or current IRS employees accused of fraudulently getting money from federal stimulus programs tied to pandemic relief are women who used the funds on Gucci clothing, jewelry and trips to Las Vegas, federal prosecutors said.

A Tuesday news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Tennessee said Tina Humes, 56, of Memphis, and Fatina Hewitt, 35, of Olive Branch, Mississippi, each pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud.

Humes was employed by the Internal Revenue Service as a lead management and program assistant in the Human Capital Office. The release said Humes submitted four fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) Program applications, seeking $133,812. She received $123,612 in loans and allegedly spent the money on jewelry and visits to Vegas.

She pleaded guilty to wire fraud in July, the release said

Court documents said Hewitt, who was employed by the IRS as a management and program assistant in information technology, submitted multiple fraudulent (EIDL) applications on behalf of a purported fashion business, seeking $338,900.

She received $28,900 in loan funds and spent the cash on the clothing and the Vegas trek. She pleaded guilty on Tuesday, the release said.

Three of the five accused pleaded guilty to wire fraud, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. The release said a federal district court judge will decide on sentencing after considering guidelines and other statutory factors.