Prosecutors to announce felony charges in unemployment fraud on Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Felony fraud charges related to unemployment insurance fraud in Las Vegas will be announced at a Thursday news conference, according to the US Attorney’s office.
Officials from several federal agencies will be on hand for the announcement, scheduled at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the US Attorney’s Office, 501 Las Vegas Boulevard South, Suite 800.
Previous fraud prosecutions have involved identity theft.
Among the officials expected to be at the news conference:
- Nicholas Trutanich, U.S. Attorney for the District of Nevada
- Quentin Heiden, Special Agent in Charge, U.S. Department of Labor-Office of Inspector General, Los Angeles Region
- John Masters, Executive Special Agent-in-Charge, U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General, Office of Investigations, Western Area Field Office
- Jacob Cinco, Assistant to the Special Agent in Charge U.S. Secret Service, Las Vegas Field Office
- Ray Johnson, Assistant Special Agent in Charge, FBI, Las Vegas Field Office