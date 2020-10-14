Prosecutors to announce felony charges in unemployment fraud on Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Felony fraud charges related to unemployment insurance fraud in Las Vegas will be announced at a Thursday news conference, according to the US Attorney’s office.

Officials from several federal agencies will be on hand for the announcement, scheduled at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the US Attorney’s Office, 501 Las Vegas Boulevard South, Suite 800.

Previous fraud prosecutions have involved identity theft.

Among the officials expected to be at the news conference: