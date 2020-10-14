Prosecutors to announce felony charges in unemployment fraud on Thursday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

US Attorney Nicholas Trutanich (Left) FBI Assistant Special Agent Ray Johnson.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Felony fraud charges related to unemployment insurance fraud in Las Vegas will be announced at a Thursday news conference, according to the US Attorney’s office.

Officials from several federal agencies will be on hand for the announcement, scheduled at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the US Attorney’s Office, 501 Las Vegas Boulevard South, Suite 800.

Previous fraud prosecutions have involved identity theft.

Among the officials expected to be at the news conference:

  • Nicholas Trutanich, U.S. Attorney for the District of Nevada
  • Quentin Heiden, Special Agent in Charge, U.S. Department of Labor-Office of Inspector General, Los Angeles Region
  • John Masters, Executive Special Agent-in-Charge, U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General, Office of Investigations, Western Area Field Office
  • Jacob Cinco, Assistant to the Special Agent in Charge U.S. Secret Service, Las Vegas Field Office
  • Ray Johnson, Assistant Special Agent in Charge, FBI, Las Vegas Field Office

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories