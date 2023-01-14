LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County prosecutors have refused to pursue charges of theft and grand larceny against an assistant principal, court records show.

Roy Goodell, 49, was an assistant principal at Silverado High School when he was arrested Sept. 15 on felony charges of obtaining money under false pretenses and grand larceny and a misdemeanor charge of conspiracy to commit theft.

The arrest related to an investigation at Sierra Vista High, where Goodell was coaching.

Court documents show that on Thursday (Jan. 12) the Clark County District Attorney declined to proceed with the case.

“None of this has made sense since March 4 [of 2022],” Goodell told KLAS. That was the day the Clark County School District placed him on paid administrative leave.

“I spent 12 years in college getting student loans, because that was my career path,” he said. “I want to make sure it (the arrest charges) doesn’t happen to somebody else.”

Originally from Great Falls, Montana, Goodell says he’s been with CCSD since 2013. He remains on paid administrative leave.

The school district on Saturday did not immediately respond to a request for comment.