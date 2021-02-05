Prosecutors’ letter to Biden urges specific actions to stop gun violence

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Prosecutors have issued a long list of recommendations — including stronger background checks and a federal ban on military-style assault rifles — meant to help government put an end to “the havoc gun violence wreak.”
The recommendations, signed by Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson and 45 other officials, include a call for a ban on bump stocks — the device used by a gunman who killed 58 people on Oct. 1, 2017, in the attack at the Route 91 Harvest festival on the Las Vegas Strip. Two more victims have died since the night of the attack.
In a letter from Prosecutors Against Gun Violence to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, district attorneys and city attorneys from across the nation say the federal government needs to better fund the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), an agency that investigates many gun crimes and is responsible for inspecting gun sellers.
The letter also sites the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, which “laid bare the need to better investigate and prosecute domestic terrorists.”
The recommendations fall under four areas:
- Streamline and Prioritize the Fight to End the Gun Violence Epidemic
- Invest in Ending the Gun Violence Epidemic
- Strengthen Background Checks, Close Loopholes & Increase Accountability
- Stop the Proliferation of Ghost Guns and Modified Weapons
“During your presidential campaign, you stated your support for numerous commonsense gun safety and violence prevention measures. We share these goals, and would welcome the opportunity to participate with you in effectuating them,” the letter — signed by 46 officials — states.
Prosecutors argue for stronger background checks on all gun sales, including gun show and online purchases. They also cite loopholes in gun laws — the “Charleston loophole” and the “boyfriend loophole” — that need to be closed.
They also seek a higher priority for prosecution of “straw purchases” to prevent ineligible individuals from circumventing background check requirements by having another individual purchase a firearm for them.
The letter even asks for better definitions of “mass shooting,” “school shooting” and “fugitive from justice” across the federal government.
Among other specifics in the letter are recommendations to:
- Build a unified gun violence research database that collects timely data on firearm-related deaths and injuries.
- Direct the Department of Education to promote interventions to prevent student firearm access.
- Direct the Department of Justice to work with state and local entities to disarm hate-motivated individuals and other people in crisis through the use of extreme risk protection orders.
- Strengthen the ability to investigate and prosecute domestic terrorism and hate crimes by improving data collection and using existing counterterrorism resources and civil rights laws to prosecute white supremacists and armed extremists.
- Direct the National Institute for Justice to fund and test smart gun and microstamping prototypes, and provide incentives to states to adopt smart gun, microstamping, and other technological strategies to reduce gun violence.
- Provide grants to states and local government agencies to encourage the passage of strong red-flag laws so that entities can petition for the removal of firearms from high-risk individuals.
- Require background checks on all gun sales, including gun show and online purchases.
- Direct the ATF to ensure that the background check system covers all firearms.