Prosecutors’ letter to Biden urges specific actions to stop gun violence

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Prosecutors have issued a long list of recommendations — including stronger background checks and a federal ban on military-style assault rifles — meant to help government put an end to “the havoc gun violence wreak.”

The recommendations, signed by Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson and 45 other officials, include a call for a ban on bump stocks — the device used by a gunman who killed 58 people on Oct. 1, 2017, in the attack at the Route 91 Harvest festival on the Las Vegas Strip. Two more victims have died since the night of the attack.

In a letter from Prosecutors Against Gun Violence to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, district attorneys and city attorneys from across the nation say the federal government needs to better fund the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), an agency that investigates many gun crimes and is responsible for inspecting gun sellers.

The letter also sites the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, which “laid bare the need to better investigate and prosecute domestic terrorists.”

The recommendations fall under four areas:

Streamline and Prioritize the Fight to End the Gun Violence Epidemic

Invest in Ending the Gun Violence Epidemic

Strengthen Background Checks, Close Loopholes & Increase Accountability

Stop the Proliferation of Ghost Guns and Modified Weapons

“During your presidential campaign, you stated your support for numerous commonsense gun safety and violence prevention measures. We share these goals, and would welcome the opportunity to participate with you in effectuating them,” the letter — signed by 46 officials — states.

Prosecutors argue for stronger background checks on all gun sales, including gun show and online purchases. They also cite loopholes in gun laws — the “Charleston loophole” and the “boyfriend loophole” — that need to be closed.

They also seek a higher priority for prosecution of “straw purchases” to prevent ineligible individuals from circumventing background check requirements by having another individual purchase a firearm for them.

A bump stock is shown in this file photo. The device makes a semi-automatic weapon work like an automatic.

The letter even asks for better definitions of “mass shooting,” “school shooting” and “fugitive from justice” across the federal government.

Among other specifics in the letter are recommendations to: