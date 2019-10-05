Prosecutors gather in Las Vegas for gun violence summit; mass shootings in America took center stage

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Prosecutors from across the nation gathered in the Las Vegas valley Friday for a summit addressing gun violence. The prosecutors make up a group called Prosecutors Against Gun Violence.

The 10th annual summit is called “The New Norm: Mass shootings in America.”

“It is titled a New Norm: Mass Shootings in America because we are experiencing a new norm,” Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said.

When Wolfson stood alongside his colleagues Friday, they stood as prosecutors from around the country, united by the same goal; ending gun violence.

“Children are dying for us to stop gun violence,” said Joyce Dudley, Santa Barbara County District Attorney.

Speakers from the group Prosecutors Against Gun Violence touched on white supremacy, domestic terrorism, and the use of social media to share radical ideologies. It was all drawn from prosecutors’ own community experiences.

Sheriff Joe Lombardo sat in the audience before he also spoke at the summit. Sheriff Lombardo shared what Las Vegas has learned following the tragedy on the Strip.

“Today, I’m providing a synopsis or feedback on what happened when October and the issues or the gaps identified in particular to the second amendment,” Lombardo said. “And what I mean by that, is there is something the second minute that is missing our ability to control these types of individuals when they want to perpetrate violent extremism.

The prosecutor’s summit came just days after the second anniversary of 1 October, a day when gun violence attacked the Las Vegas Strip, killing 58 people, and impacting thousands more.

1 October is a day D.A. Wolfson believes could have been followed by prosecution.

“He got off too easy,” Wolfson said. “My personal preference: I would’ve preferred that he was captured alive and prosecuted. We would’ve sought the death penalty, and I have no doubt the Las Vegas community would’ve returned a verdict of guilt and death, and he would’ve been executed.”

A lot more topics were touched on Friday. From how prosecutors will address and educate their own communities to a conversation around smart guns.