LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The eight teenagers accused of murdering a 17-year-old Las Vegas student appeared in juvenile court on Wednesday.

Their identities can’t be publicly released since they are still considered juveniles.

The ages for those who appeared in Clark County Family Court range from 13 to 17, with prosecutors seeking to move the 13-year-old to adult court.

All of those who were arrested are students at Rancho High School. They’re accused of beating 17-year-old Jonathan Lewis near the high school on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

Lewis suffered life-threatening injuries and was declared brain dead on Tuesday, Nov. 7, according to investigators.

The Las Vegas Metro Police Department with assistance from the FBI arrested the eight teenagers on Tuesday.

Some of the teens are expected to appear in Clark County District Court on Thursday.

