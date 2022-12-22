LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Prosecutors dismissed a murder charge Wednesday against a Las Vegas woman who was accused in 2019 of killing her 2-month-old son, according to her attorney.

Kristina Kerlus, then 29, was charged with murder and child abuse or neglect after the child died from blunt-force head and neck trauma in October of 2018.

The Clark County coroner’s office ruled his death a homicide on July 25, 2019, and Las Vegas police arrested Kerlus a day later.

A family member at the time claimed the boy was injured at a now-closed daycare center.

Over 3 years later, Kerlus expressed her gratitude over the dismissal of her case.

“After 4 years of fighting for my kids, my case is dismissed and now I can work on healing from this trauma and most importantly work on healing my three children because they are the true victims of this injustice,” Kerlus said in a statement. “I thank Mr. Wolfson and his team for doing the right thing and seeing through the junk science of Shaken Baby Syndrome and doing what needed to be done.”

Kerlus added that though charges against her were dropped, she feared they could be brought back against her because the charges were dismissed without prejudice, which means she can be retried.

“The only thing that I wish the prosecutor would have done differently was to dismiss the case with prejudice, which means these charges cannot never come back against me but they chose to dismiss it without prejudice which means that at any point in my life, the prosecutor can decide to recharge me for this case. My hope is that there is still a way to have this dismissed with prejudice which my defense team and I are looking into,” she said. “Nevertheless, this is definitely a win for me and my defense team. This victory is not only for me but for the majority of the medical community who knows the forensic unreliability of Shaken Baby Syndrome which unfortunately leads to flawed convictions. I hope that my case, my trauma, and my fight cannot only help those endless families who have been wrongfully accused but also give people the strength to continue to fight and speak their truth.”