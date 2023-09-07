Las Vegas Aces player was accused of strangling, hitting wife for over an hour

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Prosecutors dropped the domestic violence case against Las Vegas Aces player Riquna Williams on Thursday because the alleged victim failed to show up to court, her lawyer told 8 News Now.

Williams was scheduled to have her preliminary here in justice court on Thursday, records said.

According to an arrest report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to Williams’ home on Tuesday, July 25, after her wife called 911. Officers found the victim, who told police that she and Williams had been in a romantic relationship for approximately four years and had gotten married in September 2022.

The report details allegations the two fought and that Williams allegedly choked her wife.

According to the report, Williams told police that the victim was the aggressor during the incident, but could not provide any specific details and kept changing her story.

After the incident, Williams’ wife moved out of state.

“Riquna hopes to join her teammates for the playoffs,” Williams’ attorney, Brandon Albright, said.

Prosecutors could take the case to a grand jury, however, Albright said that would be a waste of time and resources.