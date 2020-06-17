Prosecutors brought murder charges Wednesday against Atlanta police officer who shot Rayshard Brooks in the back

ATLANTA (AP) — Prosecutors brought murder charges Wednesday against the Atlanta police officer who shot Rayshard Brooks in the back, saying that the man posed no threat when he was gunned down and that the officer kicked him and offered no medical treatment as he lay dying on the ground.

Brooks was holding a stun gun he had snatched from officers but was 18 feet, 3 inches away when he was shot by Garrett Rolfe and was running away at the time, District Attorney Paul Howard said in announcing the charges five days after the killing outside a Wendy’s restaurant rocked the city.

The felony murder charge against Rolfe carries life in prison without parole or the death penalty.

He was also charged with 10 other offenses punishable by decades behind bars.

“So these are the charges that we have had filed today signed by one of our superior court judges. These are the 11 charges against Officer Rolfe. The first charge is felony murder. This is a death that is as a result of an underlying felony. And in this case, the underlying felony is aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. And the possible sentences for a felony murder conviction would be life, life without parole or the death penalty. Now, he’s also charged by, in the arrest warrant with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. And this is a count charging him for the shooting of Mr. Brooks and a possible sentence for aggravated assault is one to 20 years,” said Paul Howard, Fulton County District Attorney.

“So in reaching our decision, there were some considerations that we considered important. And one of the things that we noted from our evaluation was that Mr. Brooks on the night of this incident was calm, he was cordial and really displayed a cooperative nature. Secondly, even though Mr. Brooks was slightly impaired, his demeanor during this incident was almost jovial,” said Paul Howard, Fulton County District Attorney.

“Unfortunately, this marks the 40th prosecution of police officers for misconduct here in our county. And this is the ninth time that we’ve prosecuted a homicide case committed by a police officer. Eight of those cases involved black males, and one of those cases involved a black female,” added Paul Howard, Fulton County District Attorney.

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta awaited a decision from prosecutors Wednesday on whether to bring charges against two white police officers in the killing of Rayshard Brooks, who was shot in the back in a case that has unfolded amid turbulent protests across the U.S. over the treatment of black people.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard scheduled an afternoon news conference.

The news came as Republicans on Capitol Hill unveiled a package of police reform proposals and the push to get rid of Confederate monuments and other racially offensive symbols reached America’s breakfast table, with the maker of Aunt Jemima syrup and pancake mix dropping the 131-year-old brand.

Garrett Rolfe, the officer who shot the 27-year-old Brooks on Friday night at a fast-food restaurant, was fired after the killing. Another officer, Devin Brosnan, was put on desk duty.

The shooting sparked new demonstrations in Georgia’s capital after the unrest that erupted in Atlanta and across the U.S. in response to George Floyd’s death May 25 in Minneapolis under the knee of a white officer. The Wendy’s where Brooks was shot was burned after his killing.

Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields resigned less than 24 hours after Brooks died.

Police were called to the restaurant over complaints of a car blocking the drive-thru lane. An officer found Brooks asleep behind the wheel of the car, and a breath test showed he was intoxicated.

Video footage showed that when police went to handcuff him, Brooks wrestled with officers, snatched one of their stun guns and pointed it at one of them as he ran through the parking lot. An autopsy found that Brooks was shot twice in the back.

Ahead of the district attorney’s scheduled announcement, Rolfe’s lawyers issued a statement saying the officer feared for his safety and that of others around him and was justified in shooting Brooks. Rolfe opened fire after hearing a sound “like a gunshot and saw a flash in front of him.”

“Mr. Brooks violently attacked two officers and disarmed one of them. When Mr. Brooks turned and pointed an object at Officer Rolfe, any officer would have reasonably believed that he intended to disarm, disable, or seriously injure him,” the lawyers said.

An attorney for the Brooks family said previously that Rolfe should be charged for “an unjustified use of deadly force, which equals murder.”

Wednesday’s decision in Atlanta comes as the country is experiencing a dramatic shift in its opinions on policing and race. A new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that more Americans today than five years ago believe police brutality is a very serious problem that too often goes undisciplined and unequally targets black Americans.