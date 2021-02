LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – Super Bowl proposition bets are some of the most interesting every year for sports bettors.

There are many propositions to choose from: Who scores the first touchdown? How many sacks in the game? Who will be Super Bowl LV MVP? There’s always one to get out of the way before kickoff. The key is finding the best odds and matchups on gameday.

8 News Now sports anchor Ron Futrell has the story.