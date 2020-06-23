Proposed shopping center, gas station will no longer be built in Mountains Edge neighborhood

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Residents in one booming southwest valley neighborhood are happy to learn a proposed commercial project that was set to come to their neighborhood is no longer happening. Residents in Mountain’s Edger weren’t too fond of the idea of a new gas station and other businesses being built on the southeast corner of Buffalo and Mountains Edge Parkway. They think it would have done more harm than good.

But now they don’t have to worry about it because as of a few hours ago, residential feedback caused the proposal to be pulled off the table. People 8 News NOW spoke with say they weren’t happy with the idea of retail shops and a gas station in that area for a few reasons, including how close it would have been to the middle school.

On Monday night, about 50 people tuned into a design review and informational meeting to learn about the proposal. Residents didn’t like that there was a gas station selling alcohol close to a school.

A representative for the developer said after a conversation with the county commissioner Justin Jones, they have decided not to move forward with the project.

“The purpose of last night’s meeting was to get feedback from the community,” said Bob Gronauer, attorney. “I think if anything, it was very good feedback, and that is information that can be used for a future developer for when they are looking to develop that piece of property.”

The residents 8 News NOW spoke with say they are not opposed to shops popping up in the area of Buffalo and Mountains Edge Parkway. They just did not like this proposed plan.

The representative for the project says this is zoned for commercial use, so it is possible there will be something at the site in the future.

As for the middle school being built in the area, it is slated to be finished next year.