LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A proposed casino development in the budding Henderson suburb of Inspirada received unanimous approval to move its application to the city council.

At Thursday’s meeting of the Planning Commission, commissioners rubber-stamped applications to modify street sections, establish a Development Agreement, and review of architecture and site design for a resort hotel with non-restricted gaming.

The 49-acre lot is at the intersection of Bicentennial Avenue and Via Inspirada.

Proposed Inspirada Station Casino renderings (Credit: City of Henderson)

The applicant, NP Inspirada, LLC, told commissioners “the applicant agrees” with the conditions the Commission’s staff required for the proposal to pass.

Four commissioners voted for the proposal and one was not present at Wednesday’s meeting. Two commissioners – Steve Rice and the chair, Jennifer Lewis – abstained from voting because of possible conflicts of interest.

Lewis disclosed that her uncle – and boss – at Lewis Management Corp. sits on the board of Station Casinos.

“I should abstain from this matter,” Lewis said.

Rice, an attorney at the law firm Rice Reuther Sullivan & Carroll, LLP, said his firm represents the applicant.

The matter will appear on the agenda for the Henderson City Council’s meeting on Dec. 5.