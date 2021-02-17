Proposed food truck lot in Arts District creating a divide

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A proposal for an urban food truck lot in Downtown Las Vegas’ Arts District is creating a divide between developers and local businesses.

The lot is in a vacant area on South Casino Center and California Avenue.

“We want to bring the culinary arts to the Arts District by bringing in ten food trucks,” said Noel Casimiro, president and managing partner of the Great American Foodie Fest. “Not only ten food trucks, but ten selective food trucks, ten of the top food trucks here in Las Vegas.”

In December, the planning commission approved the proposal, despite staff recommending against it.

Developers say the variety of food trucks and open-air concept will help drive more people into the area, but businesses are concerned about a lack of sanitation, waste management and how it will look.

“It’s negligent to the overall well-being and welfare, not only for the look of the Arts District and the feel of the Arts District, but the well-being of the surrounding businesses,” said Mario Enriquez, co-owner of Garagiste Wine Room & Merchant.

Garagiste is next to the lot. Enriquez says the Arts District wants to welcome more small businesses, but there needs to be consistency.

“Holding everybody to the same standard is what we are all concerned with, and for good reason,” he noted. “Everybody should be held to the same standards in order to promote any given neighborhood or area.”

Project managers say the next steps are to ensure everything is in compliance. Casimiro says he understands the concerns, and they’re working to address them.

“We’re going to do our best to create a win-win situation, where everyone is happy and pleased that this food truck concept park that’s going to be in this area is going to benefit everyone there, instead of impact them in a negative way,” said Casimiro.

Due to the pushback from local businesses, Councilwoman Olivia Diaz requested the proposal be discussed before City Council and not be removed as a discussion item. The meeting will happen in early March.

Some businesses in the area noted they were receiving calls from supposed City Council members. City Council denied these claims.

Petitions are circulating online in support or opposition of the food truck lot.

“America is all about free markets. Since the pandemic, the food and beverage industry has been sliced in half. Considerable concessions should be given to get business back open, which will not only help the economy via more taxes being paid, but also putting more people back to work,” wrote Michael Fuller on the petition for the lot. “Additionally, when you think about Arts District and the drive to increase volume of visits to the area, adding more options to the area is critical to the area’s success. A rising tide lifts all ships . . . Do not be scared of competition, welcome it. It breeds excellence and increased attendance thru increase marketing dollars going into the area.”

“A food truck court needs proper and thoughtful planning. Sanitation is paramount, even in non-Covid times,” wrote Kathleen Kahr on the petition in opposition. “This is an affront to brick and mortar businesses that have done the work and made the investment in the Arts District.”