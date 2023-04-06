LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rent, like everything else, continues to climb and for many seniors, it’s an issue that could leave them out in the cold.

Judy Proshek and her husband are seniors living in the west Las Vegas valley and they have felt the pain of rent increases.

“Just this past rent increase was $150. Just before that was a little less, but the $150 hurts,” Proshek said.

In the first week of 2023, Las Vegas had the most eviction filings among all major U.S. cities.

“From the first quarter of 2019 through the second quarter of 2022 market rate rent in Las Vegas increased by 33.1%,” explained Assemblywoman Shea Backus of District 37 (D).

Assembly Bill 396 could help by appropriating $22 million to Clark County for rental assistance programs each fiscal year. If approved, that bill would make funds available on July 1, 2023.

In the meantime, Clark County approved $120 million for their Community Housing Fund to help build 30 housing developments across the county. However, most of those projects won’t be completed until 2025.

It’s a problem with no easy solution. Proshek told 8 News Now that she doesn’t see her rent going down anytime soon.

“I don’t see it going down. I really don’t. I just hope next year when the lease comes that it doesn’t jump another 150 bucks,” Proshek said.