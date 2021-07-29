Proposal would give $100 to Clark County residents who get the COVID-19 vaccine

A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 to inoculate a minor at a vaccination center in Asuncion, on July 23, 2021. – Paraguay started to inoculate children and teenagers from 12 to 17 years-old with underlying diseases. (Photo by NORBERTO DUARTE/AFP via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County commissioners will discuss next week the possibility of giving out a $100 incentive to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Commissioner Tick Segerblom, D-District E, said he had the idea after a recent event where a marijuana dispensary gave out a joint for a shot. Jardín Premium Cannabis Dispensary is partnering with Immunize Nevada of the “Joints for Jabs” event.

Segerblom said this new proposal would take $10 million from federal coronavirus relief money and budget it for the possible incentive program.

“The reality is employers are going to start saying, ‘We want you to either be vaccinated or get tested on your own dime, every week or twice a week,'” Segerblom said. “When there are going to be some financial penalties involved, whereas we give you this $100, then you make money as opposed to having to pay money.”

It would not be retroactive, he said. The item is scheduled on the commission’s Tuesday meeting.

A $10 million fund for $100 each would allow for 100,000 Clark County residents to be paid if commissioners approve the plan.

President Joe Biden on Thursday called for local governments and states across the country to implement similar programs.

Vax Nevada Days, the state’s public health initiative launched last month, is awarding $5 million in cash and prizes to nearly 2,000 Nevada residents who have initiated the COVID-19 vaccine process.