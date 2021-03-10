Proposal would bar racially discriminatory team, place names in Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — A proposal to prohibit schools and communities from using racially discriminatory names is making its way through the Nevada Legislature.

AB 88 would bar school districts from using insensitive team names. It also would push a state board to submit proposals to rename several dozen place names that use racially discriminatory language or geographic sites that are named after people with racially discriminatory histories.

While the proposal is not a ban per se, if it became law, schools and universities would have to adopt policies to prohibit the use of racially discriminatory names, logos, mascots or songs or ones that are associated with “a federally recognized Indian tribe.”

Assem. Howard Watts, D-District 15, said the discussion comes amid national changes to sports teams, such as the change from the Washington Redskins to the Washington Football Team and the upcoming change in name of the Cleveland Indians.

There are about 60 place names across Nevada with racially insensitive names, Watts said. He described the bill as a way to start the discussion.

“We can get public feedback on these things,” Watts said. “Where we can learn about the history, about why some people see them as insensitive and come up, hopefully, with some better options for some of these things that are really hurtful.”

Two examples Watts provided include the Western Warriors, of Las Vegas’ Western High School, and the Elko Indians. However, in Elko, school officials worked with local tribal leaders on how to use the name respectfully.

In 2019, a peak in Great Basin National Park named for Confederate President Jefferson Davis was renamed to Doso Doyabi, a Shoshone-language phrase that means White Mountain.

More recently, UNLV retired its “Hey Reb!” mascot, described by the school as “a cartoonish figure modeled after the western trailblazers of the 1800s” that Native American students and others had called for the school to retire.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.