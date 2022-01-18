Proposal pulled for tiger sanctuary near Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A magician who proposed a tiger sanctuary off the Las Vegas Strip has pulled his application, officials confirmed Tuesday to 8 News Now.

Jay Owenhouse is based in Bozeman, Montana, with his three Bengal tigers. He had applied to open a tiger sanctuary in a vacant parking lot near Paradise Road and Sahara Avenue for a yearlong magic show.

Commissioner Tick Segerblom and a county official confirmed the withdrawal.

Owenhouse’s plans included having an 11-foot barbed wired fence along with 24-hour supervision.

In 2020, Owenhouse had the plans for his tiger magic show and sanctuary approved for a location on the south end of the Strip but landowners changed their minds.

