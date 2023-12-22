LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A property owner faces numerous charges related to an animal hoarding situation in Mohave County, sheriff’s department officials said.

The property, located in Dolan Springs in the 1300 block of Juline Drive, about 83 miles southeast of Las Vegas in Arizona, was known to animal control due to previous hoarding situations, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office investigators said. Officials identified Pablo Cruz-Sanchez as the individual utilizing the property.

The current investigation started when authorities were told that some of the dogs from the hoarding situation were attacking livestock in the area.

Authorities executed a search warrant Wednesday and took 69 dogs from the property. Sheriff’s Office officials say the owner and family members assisted in capturing the animals.

The owner was cited for five counts of “dog at large,” five counts of wounding or killing livestock, five counts of chasing or injuring livestock, and more charges for criminal damage are expected.