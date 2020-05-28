Properties prepare to welcome tourists; locals worry about safety amid possible travel resurgence

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As many casino and hotel properties prepare to welcome tourists back next week, some locals wonder how Las Vegas will handle a travel spike in a new age of social distancing.

Gaming properties are allowed to open their doors on June 4, so downtown owner and CEO Derek Stevens wants to give things an extra boost.

“I just want to get things going,” Stevens, owner of the D and Golden Gate Hotel & Casino told 8 News Now, “and jump start things as much as possible.”

Stevens announced his “Keep America Flying” promotion Wednesday, offering 1,700 free, one-way tickets to Las Vegas from 20 major cities across the country.

“We’ve got to get people back to work,” Stevens added. “So it’s good for us.”

The trips were claimed in a matter of hours, showing signs of a coming tourist demand.

Some locals told 8 News Now they’re excited, while others wish travelers would wait a little longer.

“I want to see visitors come back to our city,” Paul, a Las Vegas resident said.

“Let’s not invite the whole world to come here right away,” fellow Las Vegan Vic Videa countered.

Regardless, McCarran International Airport said it’s ready to handle an uptick in passengers.

It launched a new campaign Wednesday, called “LAS All In,” which is focused on efforts to increase sanitation, promote social distancing, minimize the number of travelers inside the airport and reduce person-to-person contact/interactions.

Samples of the different collateral pieces supporting the LAS All In campaign. Courtesy: McCarran International Airport

Therefore, whether someone is eager to participate or still wants to stay inside, Stevens said he and other industry leaders want to offer a new, exciting version of the city we all know and love.

“It’s probably safer and cleaner than you’ve ever seen before,” Stevens said. “I think it’s a great thing for Las Vegas.”

The Las Vegas Convention & Visitors Authority reported a 58.6% drop in visitation through March, when COVID-19 related shut downs started.

McCarran officials said while they don’t have an exact number of arriving flights scheduled next week, some airlines are showing an upward trend for June.