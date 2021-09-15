Proof of vaccination or negative test required for Life is Beautiful festival

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Safety is at the top of mind as 170,000 people prepare to attend the Life is Beautiful festival this weekend.

The three-day festival will have strict guidelines when it comes to COVID.

Attendees will need to show proof of full vaccination or a negative test. The CLEAR app is the faster way to show vaccination status at the event.

Festival attendees can also get in by showing their vaccination card, or a copy of it, or a photo of the card. The same procedure is required for proof of a negative test.

“I’m very supportive and I’m very thankful Life is Beautiful is taking those protocols in order for us to have fun and be able to go back to normal,” said Alexis Vigil who is planning on attending the festival.

“If you’re making the decision to go into crowds with tens of thousands of people to go see a concert you kind of know what you’re signing up for, so at that point, you’re taking the risk into your own hands, and obviously they have some extra protocols in place,” adds Bradyn Mensch who also plans on attending the festival.

Final vaccination doses must have been given no later than Sept. 3.

A COVID test has to be taken within 72 hours of each day of attendance.

Three-day ticket holders can get tested on or after Thursday for their negative test results to cover all three festival days.

At-home COVID tests will not be accepted to enter the festival.

Life is Beautiful will also operate a pop-up rapid testing center the information is listed below.

Pop-up Rapid Testing Center

Pop-up Rapid Testing Center

200 S. Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89101 (On the corner of Las Vegas Blvd. and Carson Ave. WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 16th from 9:00 AM- 9:00 PM, Friday, Sept. 17th from 9:00 AM- 9:00 PM, Saturday, Sept. 18th from 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM, Sunday, Sept. 19th from 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM

from 9:00 AM- 9:00 PM, from 9:00 AM- 9:00 PM, from 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM, from 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM COST: Rapid Tests are $49 when you book in advance and $69 at the door.

Those interested can book an appointment by Wednesday, September 15th at 6:00 PM. Book your appointment HERE.

Results will be sent by email and text message within 15 minutes of your test.

The I-Heart Radio music festival is also taking place this coming weekend.

Proof of vaccination or a negative test will also be required for that event.

Masks will be required inside, regardless of vaccination status.