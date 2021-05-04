Proof of vaccination no longer required to enter Clark County senior centers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Starting Wednesday, May 5, Clark County senior centers will no longer require proof of vaccination to participate in building activities.

“We have received updated guidelines from the Southern Nevada Health District,” said Dan Hernandez, Clark County Parks and Recreation Director. “These new guidelines along with additional precautions in place that can help protect our senior population will allow us to continue to provide quality recreation programming without this requirement.”

Everyone entering the facilities will still be required to wear a mask, undergo a temperature check, and sign a form stating they do not show symptoms of COVID-19.

People are also reminded to wash their hands thoroughly and frequently, wear a mask when indoors at public places, and stay home if you are sick to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.

More information on Clark County Parks and Recreation Senior Center can be found by visiting the website here.