Promoter cancels 2nd night of an Area 51 event

HIKO, Nev. (AP) — A promoter has canceled a second day of music, speakers and movies in Hiko, tied to ongoing “Storm Area 51” festivities in the Nevada desert.

“Area 51 Basecamp” organizer Keith Wright says that after drawing just 500 attendees at a Friday event planned for 5,000, he had to pull the plug.

He says campers can stay until Sunday.

Wright says the event at George Harris’ Alien Research Center was safe for people who showed up but became an obvious financial loss.

In Rachel, Little A’Le’Inn owner Connie West says a slate of musical entertainment will continue as planned until midnight for the several thousand revelers at the “Alienstock” event she’s hosting.

West says she’s sad to hear the Hiko festival didn’t succeed.