‘Prom Closet’ underway to dress students for big night, some clothes still needed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — High school is marked by milestones such as homecoming, graduation and prom. But homeless and displaced students often miss out because of the financial burden of going to the prom.

One organization, Project 150, is helping those students in need. The organization helps homeless and displaced students all year, but one of the big events is the “Prom Closet.”

Going to the prom can be expensive. The cost of a dress, tuxedo, tickets, hair, make-up all add up.

Project 150 steps in to help make prom dreams come true for students in need. The organization works with all 63 high schools and more than 2,000 teens. Donations from the community make the project possible.

“The biggest thing for us at Project 150 is to make sure that these students blend with their peers in school. We want to make sure there is nothing identifying about a student that is homeless or displaced,” said Kelli Kristo, Project 150. “Ideally, everyone is going, that student should go too. The set back may be a financial barrier a parent can’t afford. So, that’s what we do. We want to make sure there is no barrier to prevent them from an important milestone with their peers.”

This year’s event is March 14th at the Zappos plaza in downtown Las Vegas. It starts at 9 a.m. and wraps up at 2 p.m.

Project 150 and Zappos make the teens feel special with seamstresses and personal shoppers on site to help the teens and make it a special experience.

Project 150 is still in need of plus sized dresses and smaller sized suits. You can drop off those donations Monday through Friday at the Project 150 Brady Caipa Volunteer Center at Rancho Drive and Gowan Road, just north of the North Las Vegas Airport.