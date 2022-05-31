LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas attorney arrested on lewdness charges appeared in court today.

The 8 News Now I-Team learned last week that Douglas Crawford is accused of sexually harassing his employees at his law office.

In court today, prosecutors allege that Crawford, 67, was also offering legal services to clients in exchange for sexual acts.

They also said much of this was caught on camera, and it was well known among his employees.

“It was so prolific in fact that Metro sent in an undercover officer — a vice detective. And within 30 minutes of that officer, who was pretending to have a divorce case and giving him the facts of that, he was stroking her back and attempting to kiss her,” said Jacob Villani, Chief Deputy District Attorney.

Bail has been set at $100,000, and Crawford is due in court again on July 19.

Crawford, 67, faces five counts of open/gross lewdness. He has been practicing law for more than 30 years and currently works as an attorney at Douglas Crawford Law in the 500 block of South 7th Street.

Prosecutors say a handful of victims have been identified, but Metro is looking for more.

Anyone with information can contact Metro police or CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555.