‘Prolific burglary suspect’ charged after being shot by Henderson police

A 37-year-old man described as “a prolific burglary suspect” is in custody today after he was shot by a Henderson Police Department officer Monday night.

Joshua Watkins faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon on a protected person and possession of a firearm by a registered ex-felon, according to a Tuesday news release from Henderson police.

Officers had been watching Watkins, who was known to be armed while inside a storage business in the 1000 block of Stufflebeam Avenue. He fled on foot from officers in the complex at about 8:50 p.m.

Police said Watkins was shot as he turned and brandished a firearm as officers chased him at the business just southwest of the Interstate 515 interchange at Galleria Drive, near the Galleria mall. Police said Watkins did not fire his weapon.

Watkins was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Henderson police. Watkins was released from the hospital and transported to the Henderson Detention Center.

An officer sustained a leg injury during the pursuit, but no officers were hit by gunfire, police said.

It was Henderson’s first officer-involved shooting in 2021. The officer has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, and the officer’s name will be released after 48 hours.