Projects planned across North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KLAS) — Big changes are coming to North Las Vegas. That includes updates to the Deer Springs District and construction on the I-15 & 215 interchange.

With interchange construction and an upcoming development project on the horizon, the northeast part of the valley will be transformed.

First, let’s talk about the Deer Springs District.

It’s the area around Deer Springs Way, between North 5th Street and Pecos Road. City planners say the district has the potential to be a vibrant, walkable area with a mix of housing choices and diverse employment opportunities.

A study is being conducted to see what would work best to enhance district identity, increase transportation options and support new residential and commercial development.

For the I-15 & 215 interchange project, NDOT just awarded a $99 million contract to build ramps, flyovers and street connections. The goal is to improve traffic, enhance safety and increase mobility.

People who live in the area say they’re excited for all the changes.

“Shorter distance to travel, you know, to go to different areas, different businesses, options,” said NLV local John Hutchins. “I think it would help economically; it would attract more residents.”

In addition to ramps and flyovers, there will be new lighting signage and landscaping.

The project will break ground during the first quarter and is expected to wrap up in late 2022.

As far as the Deer Springs District goes, it was approved, but there’s no construction timeline just yet.