Projections indicate 5 more years of Colorado River drought conditions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — No relief from the drought is expected when the Bureau of Reclamation releases its five-year projection for the Colorado River Basin.

A Thursday news release indicates we will see the same dry conditions.

A Tuesday, Sept. 15, news conference will provide details on the projections and what they will mean for growing cities that rely on the Colorado River for water. Models used to project levels at Lake Powell and Lake Mead are the basis for the forecast.

Drought conditions over the past 21 years have taught the Las Vegas valley plenty already. Conservation and new “straws” to draw water from Lake Mead have stretched how far existing water levels can go.

But Lake Mead’s level — 130 feet lower since the drought began — would surely benefit from a few wet years in a row.