Projecting Nevada’s peak: Pressure on for rooms, ICU and ventilators

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One thing government leaders across the county have been keeping a close eye on: projections from the University of Washington’s Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation.

That’s because one of the major concerns is that we will end up with more patients that need beds and ventilators than we have available as hospitals reach overflowing levels.

This range is currently a projection. The model has fluctuated from day to day.

Right now, projections show Nevada will have its peak on April 18. By then, there will be a slight shortage of beds.

Here’s a look at how many beds and ventilators are being used right now.

The state of Nevada says:

61% of our hospital beds are in use.

74% of the ICU rooms are occupied.

44% of the available ventilators are in use.

On Friday, Gov. Steve Sisolak told the I-Team he needs about 400 more ventilators.

And today, he announced Nevada is getting some help from California. They are loaning Nevada 50 ventilators through May 1, which should help us get through that peak.