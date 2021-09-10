Project to repave southbound lanes of Decatur in northwest valley begins Monday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 12-week project affecting the southbound travel lanes of Decatur Boulevard in the northwest valley is scheduled to begin Monday.

The road will generally be restricted to one southbound lane from the 215 Beltway to Lone Mountain Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The road will have two southbound lanes open from 3 p.m. to 9 a.m.

All northbound lanes on Decatur will be open.

The project includes “full-depth pavement removal and reconstruction” and will bring utility and sewer covers flush with the pavement. Bike lanes will also be marked.

Jones Boulevard and Allen Lane are recommended as alternate routes for southbound traffic.

Preliminary work was completed in the spring and consisted of improvements to the sidewalk areas to meet federal Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.

Las Vegas Paving is the contractor. The city of Las Vegas is managing the project. The budgeted cost of the work is $1 million, funded by the Motor Vehicle Fuel Tax.