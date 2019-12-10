Project revitalizing Fremont Street with open spaces, pedestrian-friendly features

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A downtown road improvement project is making some massive headway along Fremont Street. Project Enchilada is adding natural beauty to the area, and people who live and work nearby are excited for the changes.

About a dozen trees now stand along the side of East Fremont, a sharp contrast to the brick-walled bars that define downtown Las Vegas.

“I’m from the Northwest, Washington and Oregon. Probably one of the things I miss the most is the trees,” reflected resident Patrick LeBoeuf. “And so, bringing that to this urban environment, I’m super excited. I can get behind that.”

The plan is to have 115 trees total.

“I think it’s huge for locals,” said Chelsea Downey, who works downtown. “This is kind of more becoming a destination for us to enjoy, too, so the better it looks, the more fun it is.”

The beautification of the area through these trees is part of Project Enchilada, a larger downtown construction project to make Freemont Street more walkable. It spans East Fremont, between Las Vegas Boulevard and 14th Street. The goal? To stabilize the roads and create more open spaces. Crews are also widening the sidewalks to be more pedestrian-friendly.

Restaurants on Fremont are hoping for a boost in business.

“I feel like it’s going to bring way more people to downtown,” said Natalia Zukovskaja, a bartender at The Smashed Pig. “People are actually rediscovering downtown right now, just because of all the improvements that are going on.”

While the construction can be a noisy nuisance, many agree it’s worth it.

“I want the neighborhood to be better, I want it to be safer,” noted LeBoeuf.