LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s not a subject easily talked about but one local woman is working to change that. Her mission is to end “period poverty” in Nevada.

Wendi Schweigart, the founder of Project Marilyn wants to ensure that every girl and woman has a healthy and dignified period by making sure they have the feminine hygiene supplies they need.

Project Marilyn provides monthly bags to those in need that contain tampons, pads, and hygiene wipes. Scheigart said the non-profit can always use the help of volunteers as well as donations. She said money is preferred because she can buy the products in bulk which helps more people.