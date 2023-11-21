LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – As most people plan on taking in a big feast on Thursday, those without a home are often overlooked.

There are some free health services available ahead of Thanksgiving Day.

Help from places such as Project Homeless Connect has returned for another year to serve the Las Vegas valley’s homeless and low-income community.

“This is such a great time to give back, but this isn’t the only time. People need help all year round,” Dr. Rebecca Edgeworth shared.

The event hosted by Touro University Nevada allowed anyone to come in and get the physical, medical, and dental services they need.

In partnership with Nevada Homeless Alliance, Executive Director, Catrina Grigsby Thedford said homelessness looks a lot different these days as they are doing their best to assist.

“This year’s number is almost 900 more people experiencing homelessness compared to last year point in time count,” Grigsby-Thedford shared.

“We saw an increase in family homelessness this year as well as veteran homelessness,” she added.

Also mentioning that a lot of seniors are becoming homeless too now due to their properties being sold, thus they are being priced out.

“Right now we are homeless and we are at the family shelter on Paradise because it’s hard to get a place to live,” Iris Whitemagpie shared.

She is a grandmother of two.

“They want you to make three times the income for rent, then you have the application fees,” she added.

As for more resources across the valley, the Nevada Homeless Alliance said with new funding from the Housing and Urban Development Department, they plan on hosting two service-related events per week for the homeless across the valley.

Whitemagpie said she was appreciative for the help she had received.

“We have beds with a roof over our heads and we are not on the streets, so we are blessed for that,” she added. “It’s resources like these that help us move forward.”