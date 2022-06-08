LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — First responders across Las Vegas received a special delivery on Wednesday as part of an ongoing campaign.

“Project Firehouse: Rested & Ready” is a joint effort between Walker Furniture and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue and offers new mattresses and foundations to fire stations.

Project Firehouse: Rested & Ready (KLAS)

The current goal is to replace 152 mattresses at 15 Las Vegas Fire and Rescue firehouses.

On Wednesday, Fire Station 41 was the first of many deliveries, which received a total of 12 mattresses and foundations.

Jeff Buchanan Las Vegas Fire Department chief described the importance of the program.

“We’re one of the fewer fire departments in the country that are really working from beginning to end on all calls. These men and women need great sleep and, having a new mattress, a mattress that fits and contours to their body, that’s ergonomic is essential to them being rested,” Buchanan said.

Walker Furniture’s new mattresses program started back in 2018 with a mission to help first responders at firehouses in the Las Vegas valley.