LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More changes are happening in downtown Las Vegas. An effort by the city and private businesses to revitalize the Fremont East neighborhood is taking shape.

Project Enchilada was a vision adopted in 2016 and today that plan is — for the most part — a reality. There’s new landscaping, restored neon signs, and retail development. Downtown Las Vegas looks a lot different than it did a decade ago.

Project Enchilada includes the area of Main Street to Eastern Avenue and U.S. 95 to Charleston Boulevard.

“Project Enchilada is probably one of the most significant pieces that the city has put forth to revitalize the downtown. The landscaping, the lights, the trees, really encourage those that wanted to invest again in the heart of our city. The Enchilada showed that the city is behind it and would partner with them as they invested in downtown,” said Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman.

She highlights keeping that part of downtown clean and walkable is a priority. It encourages people to continue to open up businesses, shops, and live nearby.