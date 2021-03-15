Project at Las Vegas Boulevard, Bridger to slow traffic for 2 weeks starting March 22

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Storm drain and sewer construction will close Bridger Avenue at Las Vegas Boulevard for two weeks beginning March 22.

One lane of traffic will be kept open in each direction on Las Vegas Boulevard, and motorists should expect delays during the two-week project.

A City of Las Vegas news release advises taking alternate routes, including Carson Avenue or Clark Avenues. Alternate routes for Las Vegas Boulevard include Fourth and Sixth streets.

Las Vegas Paving is the contractor on the project, with funding provided by the Southern Nevada Regional Transportation Commission’s Fuel Revenue Indexing tax. Residents or businesses with questions can email LVBInfo@lasvegaspaving.com.

